Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 6.5 %

TSLA stock traded up $15.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.39. 166,186,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,070,531. The company has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.