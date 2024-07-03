Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 371.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $21.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.26. 202,700,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,511,578. The company has a market cap of $737.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.