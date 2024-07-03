Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1363691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

