Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TARO opened at $42.97 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.