Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TARO opened at $42.97 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
