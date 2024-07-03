System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 615 ($7.78) to GBX 630 ($7.97) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

System1 Group Stock Performance

Shares of System1 Group stock traded up GBX 149 ($1.88) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 669 ($8.46). 86,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,466. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 669 ($8.46). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £84.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6,690.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

