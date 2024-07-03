Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Down 1.3%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 2,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Surge Components Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

