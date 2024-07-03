Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of SMLP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $363.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,033.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

