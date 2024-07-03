Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $417,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

SYK stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $333.14. 95,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,146. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

