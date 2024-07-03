Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of AutoZone worth $140,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in AutoZone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.4 %

AZO traded down $41.25 on Wednesday, reaching $2,828.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,891.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,866.94. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

