Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Capital One Financial worth $146,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. 276,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.