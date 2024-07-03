Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,795 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $180,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Argus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 341,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

