Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,295 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $173,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,189 shares of company stock valued at $38,046,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $297.15. 249,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,166. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $302.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

