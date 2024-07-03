Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 34,455 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,195,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $332,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. 712,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

