Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,125,329 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Tesla worth $1,731,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.52. 42,084,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,093,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average of $191.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

