Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $892.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,249,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $892,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. 520,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

