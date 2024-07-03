Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $580.43 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,743,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $580,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 490.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 248,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

