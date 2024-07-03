Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $470.12 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,844,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Comcast worth $470,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,664. The firm has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

