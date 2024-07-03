Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $432.82 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,597,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $432,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 2,703,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,335,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of -463.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

