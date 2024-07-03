Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $164.72 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Moderna worth $164,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 242.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,593,731 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.27. 635,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.