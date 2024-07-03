Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $158.99 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,951 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Cloudflare worth $158,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 345,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $1,305,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,453,572.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $1,305,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,453,572.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,805 shares of company stock valued at $54,700,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.