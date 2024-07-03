Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of MercadoLibre worth $361,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $20.78 on Wednesday, reaching $1,575.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,684. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,621.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,607.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

