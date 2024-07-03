Stratis Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $17,651.02 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.98 or 0.05471117 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00044480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.