Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $580.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $598,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Stratasys by 17.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Stratasys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $61,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

