Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $137,500.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,800. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $660.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,696,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 739,902 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,543 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,309 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

