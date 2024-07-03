Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $137,500.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance
Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,800. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $660.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
