StockNews.com Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of CRMT stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. 45,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,017. The company has a market cap of $386.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at $42,140,832.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,222.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 920.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

