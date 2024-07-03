StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

LOAN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

