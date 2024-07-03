StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. As a group, analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.