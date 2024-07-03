StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Insider Activity at GEE Group

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

