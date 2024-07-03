StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
