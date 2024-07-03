StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
