StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

