Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,632 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 9,232 put options.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

EL traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.87. 1,721,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $198.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

