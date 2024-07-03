Steve Johnson Acquires 40,000 Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY) Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Steve Johnson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($36,933.97).

Shares of CURY traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 74.30 ($0.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. Currys plc has a one year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 81.30 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £839.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.85) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88.80 ($1.12).

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

