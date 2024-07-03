StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $41.25 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 33713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

