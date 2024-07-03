Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Steem has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $90.10 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,026.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.26 or 0.00616331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00122268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00271810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00046715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00071799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,562,240 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

