State Street (NYSE:STT) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $74.42. 249,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,234. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

