State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,554 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 225,066 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,039 shares of company stock worth $3,065,356 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $138.88. 1,288,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.