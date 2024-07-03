State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,925 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tesla were worth $61,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 51.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $15.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.39. 166,561,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,073,484. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

