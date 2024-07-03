Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Standard Motor Products worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.8 %

SMP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 59,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,193. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

