Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

SRAD stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.24 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

