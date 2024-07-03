Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SRAD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group Stock Down 0.6 %
SRAD stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.24 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sportradar Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.