Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 6,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.