SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

