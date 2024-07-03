SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average of $203.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

