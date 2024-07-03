Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.80

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.80 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 35.65 ($0.45), with a volume of 234217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.49) price target on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.71 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

