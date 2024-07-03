South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 8.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STSGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

