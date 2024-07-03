Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Critical Analysis

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Captivision and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Captivision alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Solid Power has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 113.18%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Captivision.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 4.82 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Solid Power $19.57 million 15.56 -$65.55 million ($0.38) -4.53

This table compares Captivision and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Risk and Volatility

Captivision has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Solid Power -345.37% -13.32% -12.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Power beats Captivision on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.