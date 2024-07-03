SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. 50,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,158. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SM Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 52,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.