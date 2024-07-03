Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes $226,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. 705,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.