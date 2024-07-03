Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. 15,214,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,163,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

