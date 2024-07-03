Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 4,902,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,314,078. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

