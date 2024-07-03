Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 236,953 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
