Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 236,953 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.58.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.